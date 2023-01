District 17 State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, is set to speak and give an update on the current legislative session to the Newton County Republican Party Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., at the Covington Airport terminal building, 14100 Georgia Hwy. 142.

Strickland was reappointed as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 2023 session.

For more information, visit https://newtongop.org.