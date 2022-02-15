Scoggins announces bid for Newton County District 4 Commissioner

COVINGTON, Ga. — Scotty Scoggins announced Tuesday, Feb. 15, his intentions to seek election to the Newton County Board of Commissioners, representing District 4.

Scoggins, who has only lived in Covington for a few years, ran for election to the Covington City Council last year. His bid against Charika Davis for Post 2 in the West Ward fell short.

“I shocked a lot of people by coming within 38 votes of winning the West Ward city council election — a seat I was told I would have no shot of even coming close,” Scoggins said in his Board of Commissioners campaign announcement. “But I love challenges and more importantly, I love this community. As a result of how well I did in the city council race, I have been asked by several people to run for the fourth district county commission seat. After many discussions with my wife, Shelley, and counsel from some residents, I've decided to take this challenge head on.”

Scoggins said he intended to qualify for candidacy as a Republican, and his campaign slogan would be “New Voice. New Vision. New Direction.”

“My faith tells me to be a light in the darkness and to stand up for those that can’t stand up for themselves — that’s what I plan to do,” he said.

Scoggins will likely challenge Democrat incumbent J.C. Henderson, who has served as District 4's commissioner since 1997.

“In the past 15 years Newton County has grown by leaps and bounds,” Scoggins said. “However, parts of the county seem to have been left behind. The current commissioner has failed to seize the opportunity to improve the conditions of our district. The West side of Covington has fallen by the wayside, while other areas have thrived. That’s where I come in. It's time for someone new. Not just a new person, but new ideas, new energy, and a new purpose, to unite the fourth district and represent everyone – not just some.

“I am running for this position to improve our quality of life, and to bring our district up to the same standard as all the others,” he continued. “The growth in this county is not just for those who have been deemed to be “in the right neighborhoods”, it is for all of us. I promise to do everything within my power to level the playing field and to have a positive impact on our community.”

If elected, Scoggins said the following items would be his top priories:

- Address public safety concerns

- Improve cleanliness and quality of life

- Protect economic interests

- Recognize and preserve the fourth district’s rich history

- Smart managed growth

- Transparency and accountability of leaders

- Common sense leadership

- Inclusive government that represents everyone

Candidate qualifying for partisan races for county commission and school board in Newton County will be March 7-11.

Primary elections will be May 24. The General Election will be Nov. 8.