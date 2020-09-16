Roses to occupy Covington K-Mart property





COVINGTON, Ga. — Regional retailer Roses has announced plans to locate off Turner Lake Road in the former K-Mart building, the city announced Wednesday.

Roses will sell food, clothing, home furnishings and electronics.

“We are very excited to bring this type of development to the city of Covington, and hope to work with the city on other economic development projects” said property owner Bhushan Khanna.

The 37,000 square foot development will end a nearly two-year vacancy for the building.

The city announced 547 climate-controlled storage units would also occupy a portion of the property after Roses opens.

“We look forward to welcoming Roses and NexGen storage to Covington and filling a large vacancy at one of our city’s gateways,”Covington Economic Development Manager William Smith said. “Our next goal will be to work with Mr. Bhushan and see what additional development we can bring to the 10-acre parcel.”

With currently more than 20 Georgia locations, Roses was founded in 1915 in North Carolina and plans to open their Covington location by late November.