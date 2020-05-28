By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ride of the Rams: Newton High School holds drive-through graduation celebration
Newton High School held a drive-through graduation celebration on its campus Wednesday to celebrate the Class of 2020. Seniors were encouraged to wear their cap and gown to pick up their yearbooks and diplomas. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High School hosted its seniors on campus one final time Wednesday for a drive-through graduation celebration.

The Class of 2020 was encouraged to arrive in their cars wearing their cap and gown to retrieve their yearbooks and high school diplomas. They were then guided along a path filled with faculty, staff and alumni showering them with praise.

More sights from Wednesday’s event can be seen below: 

Newton High School senior Micah Archibald rides through the Class of 2020's parade in his cap and gown. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News

NHS faculty and staff lined the sidewalks on campus with signs and pom poms Wednesday morning. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News
NHS teacher David Scharff shows support for the Class of 2020 during the graduation celebration. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News
 
NHS seniors were presented with their diplomas on Wednesday - Mason Wittner | The Covington News
A group of Newton High School seniors cruise through the drive-through graduation celebration. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News
Dr. Shannon Buff, principal of Newton High school, waves at one of her students after distributing her diploma. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News
Seniors were serenaded by live drums and cymbals during the graduation celebration. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News
A senior receives her yearbook and a Class of 2020 t-shirt during Wednesday's event. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News