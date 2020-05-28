By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ride of the Rams: Newton High School holds drive-through graduation celebration
COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High School hosted its seniors on campus one final time Wednesday for a drive-through graduation celebration.
The Class of 2020 was encouraged to arrive in their cars wearing their cap and gown to retrieve their yearbooks and high school diplomas. They were then guided along a path filled with faculty, staff and alumni showering them with praise.
More sights from Wednesday’s event can be seen below: