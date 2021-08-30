Respect to the fallen

COVINGTON, Ga. — The loss of 13 American military members who were killed last week as result of a suicide bombing attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, stirred the nation.

To honor the lives of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Marine Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Marine Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Marine Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Marine Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, President Joe Biden issued an order last week to fly all flags at half staff. However, eateries and various establishments across the nation, including two Newton County bars, cleared space to pay their respects in another form.

Five O’clock Sports Bar and Grill in Covington reserved a table in its dining area Saturday, Aug. 28, and placed a beer to honor each of the 13 fallen soldiers. A photo of the table circulated Facebook and other social media with the statement: “Respect to the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Greg Rogers, who is one of the bar’s owners, said he decided to create the tribute after pictures of similar tributes at other establishments were sent to him.

“I thought it was a great idea,” Rogers told The Covington News. “Ultimately, our freedoms come from them … If it weren’t for the men and women who make the ultimate sacrifice like these 13 soldiers did, we wouldn’t live in this country and have the freedoms we have today.”

Rogers said his father served in the Army, and he has several friends who have served or currently serve in the military.

“I was brought up to respect our military members,” he said. “And anytime you can show your respect for them, I feel like we need to do that.”

Rogers said the table would be reserved for the duration of president’s flag order, which expires at sundown Monday, Aug. 30.

The Depot Sports Bar and Grill in Covington also paid tribute by placing 13 shots of liquor on a table with flowers, candles and a list of the fallen soldiers' names.