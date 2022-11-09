Republican and Democrat precincts favored Newton County SPLOST's renewal

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County's 1% SPLOST will be collected for another six years after voters of both political persuasions approved it in a Tuesday, Nov. 8, Special Election.

City of Covington residents also voted to give themselves a break on their property taxes with their approval of a homestead exemption in a separate Special Referendum.

SPLOST RENEWAL

With all 22 precincts reporting, 55% (22,599) voted "yes" and 45% (18,750) voted "no" out of more than 41,000 votes cast in the Special Election.

As a result, Newton Countians kept the 1% sales tax in place for another six years through 2029. It will begin to be collected July 1, 2023, after the current SPLOST expires on June 30, 2023.

The 2023 SPLOST is expected to generate an estimated $108 million over six years for a variety of public needs — from new recreation centers to park upgrades, expansion of the county animal shelter and more.

Much of the amount will be used to pave and upgrade roads and bridges both in unincorporated Newton and in six cities within the county's borders — including widening of Brown Bridge Road.

The funds will be divided with 78% going to the county and 22% to the cities.

SPLOST is used only for infrastructure and to pay off public debt. The current 2017 SPLOST anticipated revenue of $64.8 million and throughout five years brought in $78.8 million for county and city projects.

The vote was not evenly split along political party lines, according to totals from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

A majority of voters approved its renewal in 17 Newton County precincts, including all 12 precincts that voted for Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams and five that voted for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp — Alcovy, Brick Store, Leguinn, Oxford and Rocky Plains.

Voters not favoring the 1% sales tax's renewal were in the majority in five Republican-heavy precincts: Brewers, Gum Creek, Mansfield, Newborn and Hub.

It also was approved by a majority of those voting in-person on Election Day Tuesday; in-person during the advance voting period; and absentee by mail voters.

HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION

Covington voters overwhelmingly approved a $10,000 homestead exemption on the assessed value of their homes when paying city property taxes.

City residents voted 84% for the exemption, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The homestead exemption only applies to property owned and occupied by a taxpayer as their legal residence. Property owners are ineligible for the exemption if receiving it on any other property. Homestead exemptions also do not exempt applicants from such fees as solid waste and streetlights.

Homestead exemptions from county taxes already are available for all property owners in Newton County, including a $4,000 standard exemption deducted from the assessed value of the property; $30,000 exemption for those 65 and older; $20,000 exemption for ages 62 and older with under $15,000 of household income; and $90,364 exemption for qualified disabled veterans.

A $4,000 school tax exemption also is available. Oxford and Porterdale also already offer $10,000 exemptions.