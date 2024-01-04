Representative Tim Fleming announces for re-election with strong local support

COVINGTON, Ga. — Today, at the Newton County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Issues Breakfast, Representative Tim Fleming announced that he will seek reelection for State House District 114.

Fleming also announced the support and endorsement of Covington’s newly elected Mayor, Fleeta Baggett, Social Circle Mayor David Keener and Morgan County Sherriff Robert Markley and numerous grassroots supporters across Newton, Morgan, and Walton Counties.

Said Rep. Fleming, “I’m excited to announce my bid for reelection for the State House. It’s been an honor serving the people of Newton, Morgan, and Jasper Counties for the last two years. Now with redistricting, I look forward to working to earn the opportunity to represent a portion of Walton County.”

Said Fleming, “I have been a lifelong resident of this district, and as a husband, father, and local business owner, I am deeply committed to our community, our future, and ensuring this remains a place where our conservative values and way of life are protected.” “I’m proud of what my colleagues in the Georgia General Assembly and I were able to accomplish this past session. We worked hard to pass effective and instrumental legislation on behalf of our constituents. Because of this, taxpayers in District 114 will keep more of their hard-earned money, our education system will be better funded, and our communities will be safer.

During Fleming’s first term in office, he worked as a part of the Republican led legislature to secure:

• $1 billion in property tax relief for Georgia taxpayers.

• $900 million in tax rebates back to the Georgia taxpayers.

• $138.8 million in school security grants to make our schools safer – providing $50,000 for every school in Georgia.

• $2,000 pay raises for teachers.

• State law enforcement pay raises.

• HOPE Scholarship funding to 100% of tuition.

Rep. Fleming also advocated for the elimination of Zuckerbucks. As the former Deputy Secretary of State, Rep. Fleming understands the need to eliminate outside sources of funding for elections.

Said Fleming, “Our elections must remain secure and free of influence from bad actors. Funding our elections through lawfully appropriated funds ensures that our elections are not influenced by those with an agenda.” “I look forward to hitting the campaign trail again soon and working to earn the opportunity to represent the citizens of Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties. There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that our state continues to have secure elections, remains good stewards of taxpayer money, supports our law enforcement and first responders and continues to work to make our school system the best it can be. And I’m ready to continue this fight.”

“I fully support Representative Fleming’s reelection bid. Tim has been a friend of Walton County for many years. As a graduate of one of our local schools here in the county, he knows our community well and will be a strong voice for South Walton at the Capitol,” said Social Circle Mayor David Keener.

“I’m honored to support Representative Fleming for reelection to the State House. He’s been a strong advocate for Morgan County and law enforcement under the Gold Dome,” said current Morgan County Sheriff, Robert Markley.

“Tim Fleming has been a longtime friend and trusted advisor and I look forward to supporting him in his reelection bid this year. He works tirelessly representing our community in Atlanta and we need to keep him there fighting for us,” said Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett.

Fleming also announced that his campaign will be Chaired by Tim Smith of Madison and Co-Chaired by Angi Henderson Beszborn of Covington and Andrea Malcolm Campbell of Monroe.

About Tim Fleming

Tim Fleming is the former Chief of Staff to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Fleming previously served as Deputy Secretary of State within the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and Campaign Manager for the Kemp for Governor Campaign. Currently he is a partner with Live Oak Public Strategies and owns a real estate investment company in Covington. A lifelong resident of Newton County, Fleming served as a Newton County Commissioner from 2009 to 2013 and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia. Fleming resides in Covington with his wife, Lacey and three children, Jackson, Colby and Hannah.