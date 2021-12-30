UPDATE: Rain leading to road closings, drainage problems in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Persistent rainfall today was prompting the county government to close roads and cause drainage problems in at least one area that does not usually see them.

No wind damage was reported in Newton County but surface flooding was becoming a problem in the early afternoon today, said Jody Nolan of the Newton County Emergency Management Agency.

Gregory Road was closed until further notice due to a failed drainage pipe, while Sewell Road was closed due to flooding, the county government reported.

Sockwell Road in Oxford was closed until flood waters recede while Nolan said Riverside Mobile Home Park could see some floodwaters. Both are adjacent to the Yellow River and often see some flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, residents of Creekview subdivision saw a heavy flow of mud-filled water into their west Newton County street today.

Photos posted to the Newton County government's Facebook page showed it flowing on to streets in the neighborhood located off Kirkland Road.

A county government spokesperson who was at the scene stated, "Newton County was made aware of flooding in Creekview Estates and Code Enforcement arrived on scene to assess the situation."

"Code Enforcement has contacted the developer and employees are on site for their arrival for them to rectify the situation," said spokesperson Bryan Fazio.

According to an unconfirmed report, the mud-filled stream began as water that ponded on nearby land cleared for construction and breeched whatever was stopping it from moving to a lower point.

The 184-acre Westfield Village subdivision is being developed in the same area but it could not be confirmed if it was the source of the water.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported up to 6 inches of rain could possibly end up falling in the area. It issued a Flash Flood Warning for northern Newton County today, Dec. 30, until 5 p.m.

It also issued a River Flood Warning for the Yellow River in Newton and Rockdale counties upstream and downstream from the gauge on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale.

"The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 11.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Flood stage is 11 feet.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas are possible," the NWS reported.