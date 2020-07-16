Race for Superior Court judge only countywide choice for Newton voters

All Newton County voters will have a choice between two area attorneys to fill a Superior Court judgeship when advance voting begins for the Aug. 11 runoff election Monday, July 20.

But only Democratic voters in two districts in Covington and northern Newton County will choose their party’s nominees for seats on the school board and board of commissioners.

Only one location will be available for in-person advance voting before Election Day Aug. 11, said election director Angela Mantle.

Voters can make their choices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 7 at the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St. in Covington.

All Newton County voters can cast ballots in the nonpartisan race for Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit featuring Monroe attorney Jeffrey Foster and Covington attorney Robert H. Stansfield.

The nonpartisan election will decide who will replace Superior Court Judge Eugene Benton, who announced he will retire at the end of this year.

Foster was the top vote-getter in the three-person election June 9 with 37% — far below the 50% plus one vote required to avoid a runoff.

Stansfield earned a spot in the runoff election narrowly over fellow Newton County resident Cheveda McCamy June 9. Stansfield finished second with 32% of the vote compared to McCamy’s 31%.

Other races some Newton County voters will see include:

• Casey Duren vs. Dorothy Piedrahita for the Democratic nomination for Newton County Board of Commissioners District 5.

The winner will face Republican incumbent Ronnie Cowan in the November general election. District 5 stretches from Social Circle in the north to Mixon Elementary School in the south and includes downtown Covington.

• Anderson Bailey vs. Jeffrey Johnson for the Democratic nomination for Newton County Board of Education District 4.

The winner will be unopposed in the November general election and will replace the late Almond Turner, who died in November 2019. District 4 stretches from Alcovy Road near I-20 in the north to South Salem Elementary School in the south and includes much of the city of Oxford.

Only those who voted in the same races in the Democratic primary June 9 will be eligible to vote in either the county commission or school board runoff elections.

Voters can visit the My Voter Page at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to verify their polling location and see which races will be on their ballots. The link is https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

No Saturday voting will be offered during advance voting for the runoff, officials said.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the runoff election is Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

Voters must bring their absentee ballots to the election office at the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St. in Covington by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 11, to be counted, Mantle said.

An absentee ballot drop box for Newton County ballots only is available and is located at the north entrance of the administration building, Mantle said.

All 22 polling locations will be open on Election Day for the runoff Aug. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.