Qualifying starts Monday for council, school board seats across six cities in Newton

Candidates can qualify next week for council and school board seats up for election in November in Newton County’s six cities.



Qualifying in each city except Social Circle will be Monday, Aug. 16, to Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Deadline to register to vote for all city elections in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

COVINGTON: East Ward Post 1, currently held by Susie Keck; West Ward Post 2, held by Hawnethia Williams; and West Ward Post 3, held by Anthony Henderson, are up for election this year.

Keck and Henderson are in their first terms on the council, while Williams is in her fourth term.

Henderson has announced he will seek re-election. Charika Davis has announced she will seek a West Ward seat. Businessman Scotty Scoggins has announced he will seek Williams' West Ward Post 2 seat.

Candidates in Covington must qualify by filing a notice of candidacy at the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration.

Qualifying fees total $270 — 3% of the position’s annual salary — which was approved Jan. 18.

The election is set for Nov. 2 at the City of Covington Council and Courtroom Chambers at 2116 Stallings St.

MANSFIELD: City Council Posts 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot Nov. 2.

Incumbents in each post include Blair Northen in Post 3; Austin Mitchell in Post 4; and Bryan Hale in Post 5.

Qualifying will take place at city hall at 3146 Hwy. 11 South.

The qualifying fee is $36 for the positions, which each have four-year terms.

NEWBORN: The office of mayor, as well as council Post 3 and Post 4 will be featured in the town of Newborn’s general election Nov. 2.

Incumbents are Gregg Ellwanger in the mayor’s seat, and Wayne Sams in Post 3 and Martha Ellwanger in Post 4 on the council.

Qualifying will be at Newborn Town Hall at 4224 Hwy. 142. The qualifying fee for mayor is $30 and $25 for the council posts.

OXFORD: Council Posts 4, 5 and 6 will be on the ballot in Oxford.

Incumbents include Avis Williams in Post 4, Jim Windham in Post 5 and Jeff Wearing in Post 6.

For Oxford, the city council set the qualifying fees Jan. 11 at $144. Oxford candidates must qualify at Oxford City Hall at 110 West Clark St. The election will take place at the community center, also located at 110 West Clark St.

PORTERDALE: Council posts 3, 4 and 5 will be up for election Nov. 2 in Porterdale.

Michael Patterson, a pastor for a Conyers church who was appointed to the Post 3 seat earlier this year, has announced he will qualify to run for a full term.

Longtime incumbent Lowell Chambers has announced he will seek re-election to the Post 5 seat. Event coordinator Jill Minnoia has announced she will seek the Post 4 seat.

Qualifying will be $72 and take place at city hall, located at 2800 Main St.

The Post 4 seat is vacant following the recent resignation of Mike Harper for health reasons. The council is required to appoint someone to fill the seat through the end of the term Dec. 31.

SOCIAL CIRCLE: City council Districts 1 and 3 seats, and city school board Chairman and Districts 2 and 4 seats, are up for election Nov. 2.

Qualifying fees are $144 for the council seats and $18 for the school board seats.

Traysa Price holds the Council District 1 seat. Nathan Boyd, who was appointed earlier this year, holds the Council District 3 seat.

John Callahan is the school board chairman, while Rico Jackson represents District 2 and Sabrina Sanford-Flint holds the District 4 seat on the school board.

Social Circle will offer qualifying for city council and city school board seats Monday, Aug. 16, through Aug. 18, according to information from the city.

For more information, call 770-464-2380.

Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck contributed to this report.