Qualifying fees, dates set for municipal elections across Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — One mayoral seat will be up for grabs in Newton County among several council posts this November.

The cities of Covington, Mansfield, Oxford and Porterdale, and the town of Newborn, each recently set their respective municipal qualifying requirements and election dates for the 2021 cycle.





Covington

In Covington, East Ward Post 1, currently held by Susie Keck will be on the ballot, as well as West Ward posts 2 and 3, held by Hawnethia Williams and Anthony Henderson, respectively.

The qualifying period for candidates will be held Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Candidates in Covington must qualify by filing a notice of candidacy at the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration. Fees total $270 — 3% of the position’s annual salary — which was approved Jan. 18. The election will take place Nov. 2 at the City of Covington Council and Courtroom Chambers located at 2116 Stallings St.





Mansfield

Council Posts 3, 4 and 5 will return to the ballot in Mansfield on Nov. 2. Qualifying will be Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at city hall, located at 3146 Hwy. 11 S. The qualifying fee is $36.

The last day to register to vote in the municipal election is Oct. 4. A runoff will be held Nov. 30 if needed.





Newborn

The office of mayor, as well as council Post 3 and Post 4 will be featured in the town of Newborn’s general election Nov. 2.

Gregg Ellwanger is the current mayor. He was sworn in to office February 2014 after the late Roger Sheridan died at the age of 92 shortly after being elected to a second term and interim mayor Mark Vandervoet resigned after moving outside the town limits. The town did not hold a special election at the time because Ellwanger was the only qualifying candidate.

The qualifying period for prospective candidates in this year’s election will be held Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at Newborn Town Hall, located at 4224 Hwy. 142. The qualifying fee for mayor is $30 and $25 for the council posts.





Oxford

Council Posts 4, 5 and 6 will be on the ballot in Oxford. Avis Williams currently holds Post 4, Jim Windham holds Post 5 and Jeff Wearing holds Post 6.

The qualifying period for candidates will be held Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

For Oxford, the city council set the qualifying fees Jan. 11 at $144. Oxford candidates must qualify at Oxford City Hall, located at 110 West Clark Street. The election will take place at the community center, also located at 110 West Clark St.





Porterdale

The city of Porterdale will host its general election Nov. 2, according to Election Superintendent Kathy Bouttry.

The election will feature council posts 3, 4 and 5. Qualifying will be $72 and take place at city hall, located at at 2800 Main Street, Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Before the general election, the city will hold a special election March 16 to fill council Post 1, left vacant by former councilwoman Niki Wescott, who was forced to resign her seat because she moved to Florida. Wescott was elected in November 2019 for a four-year term. Winner of the special election will serve the remainder of her term, which expires December 2023.

Qualifying for the special election will be Feb. 16-18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day at city hall.

Early voting for the special election will be Feb. 22 through March 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day at city hall. Residents must be registered to vote by Feb. 15 in order to participate in the election.

A runoff will be held April 13, if needed.