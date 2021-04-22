Purple Heart vet whose cane taken from Newborn gas station sees call go out nationwide

NEWBORN, Ga. — A Purple Heart recipient’s request has been shared more than 360,000 times after she asked those on Facebook to locate a cane containing her Army medals that someone took from a Newborn gas station.

Kendra “K-Lou” Pieper, who lost a leg, said she stopped at Chevron on Georgia Hwy. 142 in Newborn Monday, April 19, to get gas.

“I laid my cane against the pump while I was pumping gas, and drove off without it.”

Pieper, who owns a construction company, wrote that a friend returned about 25 minutes later after she realized she had left it there.

“Needless to say, they reviewed the security cameras, and someone in a white (Chevrolet Suburban SUV) pulled up after me and took it. And the camera did not pick up their tags.

“I don’t care who, what, where, when, or why. I just want my cane back. I feel that my cane told my story without me saying a word. It answered people’s questions without them having to ask.

“I was given this cane shortly after I lost my leg. Every fine detail was hand carved (and) colored. It has my rank/name on it, and each of my military badges. It also has my Purple Heart medal, and the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross. It says “Ripcord” because that was our call sign down range.

“This cane was made for me. Please, I just want my cane returned back to me or the store it was taken from.”

Pieper said she is a junior vice commander at American Legion Post 110 in Monticello. She also is a U.S. Army motivational speaker.

Messages on Pieper’s Facebook post stated the request had been shared from Idaho and Michigan to Arkansas and Florida.

She said she was grateful for the assistance but had not indicated Thursday, April 22, if it had been located.

“I am beyond grateful for each and every one. It is amazing what we can accomplish when we band together. Thank you.”