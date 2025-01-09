Prayer Breakfast Postponed due to inclement weather

Due to the winter storm expected to impact Covington and Newton County beginning early Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, the annual community prayer breakfast is postponed and will be rescheduled to a date this spring, after adjournment of the General Assembly.

The breakfast is hosted each year by the Kiwanis Club of Covington and the Covington Rotary Club. This year’s breakfast was originally set for Friday morning at the Turner Lake Recreation Complex.

“We hope that our government leaders, community leaders, pastors and the citizens of Newton County will be in prayer for this annual event which provides an opportunity to gather as a community to lift each other up in prayer and to be united in truth and love under Jesus Christ,” said the postponement report.