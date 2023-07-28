Porterdale police department gives update in Morgan Bauer missing person’s case

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Law enforcement officials provided an update Thursday in the seven-year missing person case of Morgan Bauer.

Michael Anthony Walden, the public information officer for the Porterdale Police Department, and police chief Jason Cripps held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Walden opened by saying the department executed a search warrant at a property located at No. 2 South Broad Street. So far, the owners of the property are cooperating with the investigation, Walden said.

“The search warrant was obtained based on credible information and evidence gathered during the course of this investigation. Porterdale police is committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining the trust of the community by conducting a thorough and diligent investigation into criminal activities,“ Walden said. “We understand that incidents like this can cause concern among the residents. We want to assure the public that we are actively working to address the situation and maintain the safety and security of our community.”

Walden said that the search “located items of evidentiary interest.”

During his update, Walden highlighted that multiple agencies are assisting with the further investigation. The Atlanta Police Department, the Peor at Illinois Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

Cripps, who spoke following Walden’s remarks. He mentioned even more people who have played a part in helping with the investigation — Tommy Davis, Newton County coroner, chief Michael Crumpler with City of Morrow, Jason Guest with the city of Social Circle and others.

Cripps said he was “humbled” by the team effort.

“I would like to thank all the folks who have helped us in this investigation,” Cripps said. “In closing, it’s been a long, arduous day for all of us. I cannot express how humbled I am to watch this professional team come together like we’ve done today. I am just humbled by the unwavering support I’ve received from my community and my elected officials and our mayor.”

Before Walden stepped away from the microphone he stressed that this was an ongoing investigation and that they were “unable to provide further information at this time.”

“Updates will be provided as appropriate while respecting the privacy rights of all parties involved,” Walden said.

According to multiple reports, Bauer went missing on Feb. 25, 2016, but last posted on social media a day later.

The Covington News will share more updates when they become available.



