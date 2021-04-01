Porterdale moves to take 'appropriate' action after officer charged with DUI

A Porterdale police officer is no longer employed by the city after she was arrested in Gwinnett County on DUI charges earlier this week.

Terri Jo Lynn Brand, who gave her address as Lilburn, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Tuesday, March 30, at 10:31 p.m. and released the following morning, according to jail records.

Brand, 43, was held in the Gwinnett jail on charges including Driving Under the Influence, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, and Failure to Have License, according to jail records.

City Manager Frank Etheridge said Thursday that Police Chief Jason Cripps “is addressing the issue with the employee and the city will take appropriate personnel actions.”

Etheridge later said Brand was no longer employed with the city as of Wednesday, March 31, but did not give details on the separation.

Cripps declined comment because it was a personnel matter.

A source close to the city police department said Brand was working under a probationary period for the position and likely was to resign.

