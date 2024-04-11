Porterdale man reported missing for several days

PORTERDALE, Ga. – The city of Porterdale Police Department (PPD) are asking for assistance in locating a missing Porterdale man.

Joshua Klinger, a resident of Porterdale, was initially reported as missing on Saturday, April 6 through a BOLO posted on PPD’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, the PPD released a second BOLO with an updated photo, stating that Klinger’s information had been posted on the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) network.

Anyone with information on Klinger’s whereabouts are urged to contact officer Champagne at 770-784-2100.



