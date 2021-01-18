Porterdale issues boil water advisory for nine addresses on Main, Hemlock streets

PORTERDALE, Ga. — The city of Porterdale is issuing a boil water advisory for nine addresses on Main and Hemlock streets due to the repair of a water main leak.

The loss of pressure which may be disrupting the water supply at the addresses of: 1000, 2400, 2600, 2201, 2101 and 2001 Main Street and 28, 32, 34 Hemlock Street.

The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

The advisory is in effect until the city of Porterdale has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted customers should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

Please call Porterdale City Hall at 770-786-2217 for any questions.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

• Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

• Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

• Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.