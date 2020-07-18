Porterdale 'action plan' seeks to replenish reserves, address debt

Porterdale elected leaders agreed to go back to the drawing board to suggest ways to stabilize the city’s finances after hearing staffers say the city owed almost $1 million and residents say they would consider a property tax increase if it meant no major cuts to services.

City Council members also voted to tentatively adopt a property tax rate that is more than 35% above the full rollback rate after hearing residents say they would support it if it meant city workers’ hours and, ultimately, services would not be affected.

The Porterdale City Council scheduled public hearings for July 27 and Aug. 3 on a plan to raise the property tax rate from 14.072 to 18.072 mills to help alleviate the problem which stems from overspending in past years and borrowing from SPLOST and water/sewer funds to cover debts, officials said.

The increase would generate an additional $176,000 for the city based on rising property assessments and could stave off drastic cuts such as furloughing workers – including the city’s five police officers which may force reductions in patrols.



A separate special called meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 474 Crowell Road, in Porterdale for city council members' approval of a city action plan for stabilizing the city's finances.

On Monday, July 13, council members and city officials heard most residents tell them they would support a four-mill increase from the current property tax rate if it meant departments like the short-staffed police department were not reduced.



Residents gave their opinions after city officials revealed Monday night they were working to find $1.17 million to pay off debt left over from past years and replenish its reserve fund.

Interim City Manager Bob Witcher said he gave council members a proposed action plan based on no property tax increase after some residents had criticized them in the past for spending.

"There were some real bad words said,” he said. “Now that we know (support for an increase) we can move a little bit further.”

He said the city faced $997,000 in debts because it needed to repay money taken from the SPLOST and water and sewer funds to cover past debts.

It also owed money to vendors and other governments and needed funds to pay off debt now, according to information made available at the meeting.

The amount increased to $1.17 million because it needed to have $171,000 in its fund balance after auditors said they needed to have two months’ worth of General Fund operating expenses in reserves at the end of the fiscal year to cover operations, maintenance and emergency expenses, Witcher said.



The action plan included reducing all employees’ workweeks to 32 hours, including the city's five police officers; as well as a hiring freeze beginning June 30 and no pay increases. Such a reduction could affect police patrols, the police chief said.

Other proposed actions included signing an intergovernmental agreement with the county tax commissioner to bill and collect city property taxes; doing an inventory and evaluation of city assets for their possible sale; a freeze on all capital expenditures; and a two-mill increase in the property tax rate.

Many residents at the Monday, July 13, public hearing, however, said they felt they could live with a four-mill increase in the city’s property tax rate — raising it from 14.072 to 18.072 mills.

A four-mill increase would raise the property tax bill on a $150,000 home by $200 annually, from $703 to $903, officials said.

The estimated tax digest — the taxable assessed value of all real and personal properties and vehicles in the city — increased from $27.9 million in 2019 to $31.5 million in 2020.

Public hearings on the tax increase are scheduled for Grace Baptist Church at 474 Crowell Road in Porterdale on July 27 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.