Police release BOLO for runaway teenager

NEWTON COUNTY – This past Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a BOLO for a runaway teenager.

Kingston White of a Woodstone Lane address was last seen on March 15. The BOLO states that White ran away from his residence after an argument with his mother.

White is described as a Biracial male with brown eyes and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with graphics, black sweatpants, black slides with socks and a black Nike backpack.

White stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 175 lbs.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.



