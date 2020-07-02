Police: Man wanted for trying to run over victim after argument in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are searching for a man accused of trying to run over another person with his vehicle.

The alleged actions of Leo Sandreko Burroughs, 40, stemmed from an argument that took place around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at a Shell gas station on Alcovy Road.

The argument between Burroughs and the victim started inside the gas station as the victim was trying to make a purchase. The victim said Burroughs shouted: “If I wasn’t in your homeboys' store I’d kill [you],” according to the incident report.

After the victim completed his purchase, he walked outside and asked Burroughs if he was going to kill him, according to the report. Burroughs then got into his car and “clipped” the victim in an effort to run him over. The victim said he was able to move out of the way by pushing off Burroughs’ car hood.

Video evidence not yet released to the public confirmed the victim’s report, police said.

As of Thursday, July 2, Burroughs remains at large. According to the report, Burroughs’ name could be an alias. The victim only knew the suspect as “Mr. Burroughs.”

Anyone with information about Burroughs and his location should contact Covington police at 770-786-7605.