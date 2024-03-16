Police discover body near Flat Shoals Rd.

COVINGTON, Ga. – A dead body was discovered near Flat Shoals Rd. Friday night.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) first responded to the area of Covington Bypass Road and Hwy 36 at approximately 7 p.m.

In a social media post, the NCSO warned citizens that there was a “large police presence” and that the area should be avoided.

An update provided by the NCSO at 8:47 p.m. stated that deputies responded to a body found off the roadway, and upon further investigation, was just off the roadway at Flat Shoals Rd.

No identity was made available for the body, but police say that foul play “is not suspected.”

The body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



