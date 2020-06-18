Piedmont Newton names new general surgeon

Covington, Ga. – Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group are pleased to announce that general surgeon Edward M. Timmins, DO, FACS has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists. Dr. Timmins’ office is located on the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus in the Physician’s Pavilion.

Dr. Timmins has more than 20 years of general surgery and trauma surgery experience. He specializes in a broad base of general surgery including thyroid, breast and abdominal procedures. His special interests include laparoscopic surgery of the gallbladder, appendix, colon and hernia repair with complex abdominal wall reconstruction.

Dr. Timmins earned his medical degree at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then attended the Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow, NY where he completed a residency in general surgery.

Appointments with Dr. Timmins and Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists are now available. To schedule your appointment online, visitwww.piedmont.org/DrTimmins, or call 770.787.6957.