Piedmont Home Health earns “Superior Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award

ATHENS, Ga. — Piedmont Healthcare‘s Home Health Services have been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a Superior Performer for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.

SHP’s annual award program, the SHPBest, recognizes home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients, and the 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers across the U.S.

“Piedmont Home Health believes that a positive patient experience is an essential part of the healing process, and it’s one of our top priorities,” said Donnett Nugent, director of Athens-based Piedmont Home Health.

“We also recognize that providing world-class patient care requires a commitment to ongoing improvement in patient experience. We’re very proud to be recognized as a Superior Performer by SHP, as it demonstrates our commitment to improving the experiences of our Home Health patients.”

With the largest patient experience survey benchmark in the nation, SHP identifies and recognizes organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority.

SHP uses results from its Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (HHCAHPS), a set of surveys that ask patients to report on their healthcare experiences, to recognize organizations like Piedmont Home Health for their efforts with high marks on the survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.

Since its start in 1998, Piedmont Home Health nurses and therapists have provided one-on-one, around-the-clock care to help patients recover from injury, illness or surgery and achieve function and mobility goals in the comfort of their own homes. Based in Athens, Piedmont Home Health covers nine counties, including Clarke, Jackson, Barrow, Madison, Oconee, Rockdale, Newton, Morgan and Jasper counties.

For more information about the SHPBest awards program, including the methodology and full list of award recipients, visit shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.

For more information about Piedmont Home Health, visit piedmont.org/HomeHealth.