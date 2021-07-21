Oxford man crowned 2020 TOPS Georgia King

OXFORD, Ga. — After hitting his goal weight of 194 pounds, Edd Johnson said he felt like royalty.

In 2017, the Oxford resident weighed approximately 222 pounds and was considered overweight. But after joining Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), the 77-year-old has worked to lose 28 pounds.

For his efforts, nonprofit weight-loss and support organization crowned Johnson the 2020 TOPS Georgia King during Georgia State Recognition Days held in May. This meant he had lost more weight than any other male in the program in the entire state.

Johnson said he was introduced to TOPS through his wife’s involvement with the program.

“Driving my wife, a TOPS area captain, to chapter meetings, I saw many people who were working on losing weight,” Johnson said. “My wife and I found a club in the area that had another man in it, so I decided to join.”

Johnson attributed his weight loss success to the support he received from his fellow TOPS members, along with portion control and regular exercise.

“As I [started] to lose weight, because of my wife’s role, the chapter members encouraged me and helped me to see if I wanted to get the weight off, it was up to me,” he said. “With my club and others we visited, I saw a need to be an example. My wife and chapter were always there for me, and now I try to encourage others.”

Which is why he’s sharing his story.

Studies show one in three American adults, on average, are obese. Obesity can cause many medical conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

Johnson said TOPS is a great way to not only achieve weight loss goals, but also improve overall wellness. TOPS was founded in 1984 and currently has more than 100,000 members across the U.S. and Canada.

“Look at me now, thinner and a winner,” Johnson said. “My wife always told me I was her Prince Charming minus the horse. Now I’m a king.”