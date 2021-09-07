Oxford hires former Flowery Branch city manager

OXFORD, Ga. — Former longtime Flowery Branch city manager Bill Andrew recently began work as Oxford's city manager.

He succeeds Matt Pepper, who was hired as assistant city manager in Snellville in August after three years in Oxford.

A news release from the city stated that Andrew "is amply prepared for the challenge of managing Oxford’s staff and overseeing the affairs of our city."

"He also has experience with land use planning and greenspace conservation and management. His qualifications will give the residents of Oxford effective support in Oxford’s future strategic positioning as a strong advocate and preserver of its natural resources," the release stated.

Andrew, who began work with Oxford Aug. 30, came to Oxford after resigning May 11 without public explanation following 15 years as city manager of Flowery Branch, a city of about 9,400 in south Hall County best known as the training headquarters of the Atlanta Falcons NFL team.

He brings 23 years of experience in local government senior management in two states to the Newton County city, the release stated.

Andrew worked for three years as director of Planning and Economic Development for Swain County government in North Carolina; and five years with Hall County government as resource development manager, before his years with Flowery Branch.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Government Philosophy/Religion from Berry College in Rome, Georgia; and a Master of Public Administration degree from Western Carolina University.

Andrew also is an avid cyclist and has served on many community and civic boards and organizations, the Oxford release stated.