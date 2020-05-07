Nurses honored at Piedmont Newton, Rockdale hospitals

CONYERS, Ga. – Piedmont Newton and Rockdale hospitals began a week-long celebration of the passionate spirit and dedicated care provided by their nursing staff. National Nurses Week, held annually May 6-12, highlights the many ways in which nurses are working to improve healthcare in their communities and around the world.

“Setting aside this time to thank our nurses is a small way of letting them know how much we appreciate the care they always provide to our patients, and how thankful we are for them and the care they have given during this global pandemic,” said Leigha Fallis, RN, chief nursing officer for Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. “This year, it is even more meaningful to honor our nursing staff as they have truly been on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The annual nurses’ recognition week culminates on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is known as the founder of modern nursing. This year marks the 200th anniversary of Nightingale’s birth. In honor of this milestone, the American Nursing Association has planned special online events and recognitions throughout the month, extending the opportunity to honor nurses to the end of May.

Typically, Newton and Rockdale hospitals have a week full of activities, including gifts, meals, and a ceremony to present the Nurse of the Year award. This year, due the COVID-19 pandemic, those events have been cancelled or postponed. However, the enthusiasm of what this week represents remains.

“Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale’s nurses are members of our community. They live here and work here, so they know the people that we take care of,” said Jeremiah Bame, RN, chief nursing officer for Piedmont Newton Hospital. “People that come to our hospitals aren’t just patients, they are neighbors, friends, and even family members. Our nurses are incredibly passionate about the care they provide, and they love caring for others. It’s why they chose this profession.”

Nearly 700 nurses work at Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale hospitals, and according to the World Health Organization, nurses account for around 50 percent of the global healthcare workforce.

To learn more about nursing at Piedmont or for nursing opportunities at Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale, visit www.piedmont.org.



