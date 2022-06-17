Newton’s Cowan named finalist for Monticello city manager

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Newton County Commissioner Ronnie Cowan is one of three finalists for the job of city manager of Monticello.

The Monticello City Council recently made its choices for its top city government staff position and is set to meet June 30 to announce its final choice, The Monticello News reported.

Cowan, a Social Circle resident, joins fellow Newton Countian Brenda Jacobs and Lithonia City Administrator LaThaydra Sands, a Jasper County resident, as finalists for the city’s top staff position, the newspaper reported.

The county commissioner confirmed Friday he was a finalist for the position. He is serving his second term in the District 5 seat on the Newton County Board of Commissioners after his election in 2016 and reelection in 2020.

Cowan told The Covington News he wanted to work at such a top administrative position in a city government again.

"I saw that opening and thought maybe I could help them out," he said.

He also said he did not anticipate any conflict between his elected county commission position and the appointed city job if Monticello's council hired him.

Cowan said the two boards regularly meet on different days of the week and he did not anticipate Newton County entering any intergovernmental agreements with Monticello, which is the county seat of Jasper County.



He also said he did not anticipate moving to Monticello if he was hired — requiring him to resign his Newton County elected position because of residency requirements.

The veteran attorney and government administrator began his career as an officer with Covington Police Department in 1979, according to information on the county’s website.

He was promoted to lieutenant and served as shift supervisor and as the department’s first accreditation project manager where he managed CPD’s first two accreditations by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) in 1985 and 1990.

In 1990, Cowan was appointed the human resources (HR) director for the city of Covington and later worked as administrative services director for the city from 2007 to 2016.

Cowan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Public and Urban Affairs and a JD degree, both from Georgia State University, and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1993.

He also is a member the county’s Solid Waste Management Authority.

Jacobs is a resident of Covington and works as the director of the Jasper County Senior Center. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Allen University and a master’s degree from Ashley University and Webster University.

The Monticello City Council met the last two Saturdays to conduct interviews and reach a consensus on the top three choices,reported.