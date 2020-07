The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery Saturday morning near the Rockdale County line.

The armed robbery was reported on Stone Creek Drive in Covington Saturday, July 25, after occurring between the hours of 5:15 a.m. and 5:34 a.m., said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

The case was still under investigation Monday, July 27, and no other information was immediately available, Jett said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.