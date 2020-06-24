Newton sheriff announces initiative to help children overcome fear of law enforcement officers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown has announced an initiative to help children in the community overcome their fear of law enforcement officers.

The initiative will allow for the child to have an in-person meeting with Brown and a Newton County deputy.



In a continued effort to strengthen the trust between law enforcement and the public, Brown expressed his intentions to ensure every child living in the Newton County community will not fear law enforcement officers as long as he is sheriff.

“I want our children to trust law enforcement officers and understand we are here to help them, not hurt them,” Brown said. “My deputies and I plan to personally meet with any child who is scared of law enforcement so we can help repair the trust that has been broken.

"I hope this initiative will bring a sense of safety and trust to all children in this community.”

To make arrangements for a child to meet with Brown and his deputies, please contact Communications Officer Caitlin Jett at cjett@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-544-6289.