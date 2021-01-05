Newton shelter changes to appointment-only visits for adoptions due to COVID

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Animal Services is allowing visits to its shelter and offices by appointment only until further notice due to precautions related to COVID-19, the county government announced Monday, Jan. 4.

Those interested in viewing a pet for possible adoption can visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/387/Adopt-A-Pet to see available cats and dogs.

Members of the public can contact animal services during office hours to schedule appointments if interested in adopting a pet or believe their pets may be at the shelter at 210 Lower River Road in Covington.

It also stopped accepting owner surrenders of animals, a news release stated.

If a stray animal is found, email a photo of the animal to Newton County Animal Services at newtonac@co.newton.ga.us and call to schedule an appointment for dropoff.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



For more information, visit co.newton.ga.us/154/animal-services, email newtonac@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-786-9514.