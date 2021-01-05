By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton shelter changes to appointment-only visits for adoptions due to COVID
Also wanting appointments made by public to bring stray animals
An occupant of the Newton County animal shelter works to be noticed by visitors to the facility Dec. 9. - photo by Tom Spigolon

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Animal Services is allowing visits to its shelter and offices by appointment only until further notice due to precautions related to COVID-19, the county government announced Monday, Jan. 4. 

Those interested in viewing a pet for possible adoption can visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/387/Adopt-A-Pet to see available cats and dogs. 

Members of the public can contact animal services during office hours to schedule appointments if interested in adopting a pet or believe their pets may be at the shelter at 210 Lower River Road in Covington. 

It also stopped accepting owner surrenders of animals, a news release stated.

If a stray animal is found, email a photo of the animal to Newton County Animal Services at newtonac@co.newton.ga.us and call to schedule an appointment for dropoff. 

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit co.newton.ga.us/154/animal-services, email newtonac@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-786-9514.