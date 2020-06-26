Newton schools seeking parents' online input on August opening date

Newton County School System officials are asking the public to give feedback about when and how it should reopen for classes in August.

They are asking those interested to complete an online survey by Tuesday, June 30.

A news release from the school system stated, “Administrators are working diligently to prepare for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.”

“While we wish for schools to return under normal operating conditions, we realize that may not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recently, the school district surveyed students, parents and employees to obtain their concerns and solicit suggestions. With that much-needed feedback, the NCSS team is in the process of planning options that include both in-person and virtual instruction.

“The school system’s current board-approved calendar calls for students to report back to school on Aug. 3, 2020; however, the current COVID-19 pandemic may make that impossible. As a result, NCSS has proposed two revised calendars for stakeholders to review.

"You can review the two proposed calendars by visiting our website (www.newtoncountyschools.org); after reviewing, we ask that you take our one-question survey to select your preferred calendar.

“Our survey will close on Tuesday, June 30, at 5 p.m. so please take a moment today to provide your feedback.”

Calendar options available:

Option No. 1 dates:

First Day of School = Aug. 17

Fall Break = two school days

Thanksgiving Break = five school days

December Holiday Break = two weeks

Mid-Winter February Break = three school days

Spring Break = five school days

Last Day of School = June 4, 2021.

Option No. 2 (Reduced Breaks) dates:

First Day of School = Aug. 17

Fall Break = two school days

Thanksgiving Break = three school days

December Holiday Break = two weeks

Mid-Winter February Break = one day

Spring Break = five school days

Last Day of School = May 28, 2021.

After reviewing this information, the system asks that you take a moment to complete the survey by letting it know a preferred option.

For more information and to answer the survey, visit www.newtoncountyschools.org.