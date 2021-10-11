Newton Republicans to host Covington candidate forum Oct. 19

COVINGTON, Ga. — As advance voting kicks off Tuesday, the Newton County Republican Party recently announced it would host a forum featuring candidates for Covington’s city council races.



“We invite the community to join us for this event to hear from the candidates and to ask questions related to the upcoming elections,” an announcement letter stated.

The forum will be held Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. inside The Reserve At Hendricks, located at 1149 Hendrick St. in Covington. Newton Republicans are calling the forum a “nonpartisan” event.

There are only two contested races for seats on the Covington City Council.

Councilwoman Susie Keck is seeking reelection to a second term representing the East Ward in Post 1, but she is being challenged by political newcomer Carla Ferry.

In the West Ward, Charika Davis and Scotty Scoggins are vying for Post 2, which is currently held by Hawnethia Williams. Williams chose not to seek reelection after serving on the council for four terms.

West Ward Post 3 was also up for election during this cycle, but no one qualified to run for the seat except incumbent Councilman Anthony Henderson, meaning he is primed to serve a second term on the council.

Anyone planning to attend the forum could hear from each candidate. They’ve all been invited to participate in the event, according to the announcement letter.

Regardless of plans to attend, the Newton County Republican Party encourages everyone to submit potential questions for candidates ahead of the event. Questions may be emailed to info@newtongop.org.

Visit newtongop.org for more information.