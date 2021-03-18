Newton Republicans to hold precinct caucus meetings Saturday

Pre-registration is open for the Newton County GOP Precinct Caucus Meetings scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at the Lions Club Pavilion at Academy Springs.

The location is 3120 Conyers St. SE in Covington.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and closes Friday, March 19, at midnight. Go to the SOS My Voter Page website to confirm voting precinct at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/mvp/mvp.do.

Check the date and time for the Newton County GOP Precinct Caucus at: http://newtongagop.org/?mailpoet_router&endpoint=view_in_browser&action=view&data=Wzc4LDAsOTUsIjE0Yjc0MyIsNzEsMF0&fbclid=IwAR0g2nuPxk_jHNFNN_9WDlbZ4qjOIm2n6SQj-NTFCSsBXcuX-QymHfYLUWU.

According to information from the Newton County Republican Party, participants must be in line for their respective caucuses no later than the posted caucus start time. Anyone not in line at that time will not be admitted. Please ensure you plan for traffic and parking. There are no exceptions to this rule.

Face coverings are encouraged and a few will be available if you need one.

Due to the current executive order restricting the number of people gathered in a single location, attendance is limited per precinct.

The event is held annually to elect delegates and alternates to county conventions, according to information from the Georgia Republican Party.

Because 2021 is an odd-numbered year, the event also will elect precinct officers and precinct committeemen.



