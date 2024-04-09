Newton Pregnancy Resource Center to host first Family Fun Day

Newton Pregnancy Resource Center (NPRC) is hosting its first ever Family Fun Day. The free event is set for Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Church Covington. The public is invited.

Children’s games, an inflatable obstacle course, crafts and free food are just some of the attractions planned for April 27. For more information, you can contact the pregnancy center at 770-415-1176.

“We’ve been wanting to do an event like this for a long time,” said executive director Rachael Long. “Not only do we want to provide fun activities, but we want the community to be aware of the valuable resources we provide here at NPRC.”

Newton Pregnancy Resource Center offers free pregnancy tests and free initial obstetric ultrasounds. Parenting classes and material support, such as diapers and car seats, are also available.

The nonprofit organization is located at 5278 Adams Street in downtown Covington.