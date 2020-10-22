Newton man arrested after crash in Monroe

MONROE, Ga. — A Newton County man faces numerous charges after a chase that ended in a collision with a sheriff’s deputy.

The crash blocked traffic on U.S. 78 west of Monroe on Wednesday afternoon.

James Ross Johnson, 35, of Mansfield, was booked into the Walton County Jail and remained there Thursday. He’s charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, fleeing to elude, speeding, possession or use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and passing on a shoulder.

Troopers said Johnson was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata westbound on U.S. 78 at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, fleeing a marked Walton County sheriff’s vehicle with lights and sirens activated.

Johnson allegedly tried to make a U-turn to head toward Monroe when the deputy’s car struck the left front of the Hyundai to stop the car.

Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest near the area of impact.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the car was stolen, and that Johnson tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended.

Sheriff’s Deputy Kristilee Cavoretto, who was driving the patrol car that struck the stolen sedan, was uninjured.