Newton graduate earns Eagle Scout Rank

COVINGTON, Ga. — “Be prepared” is more than an adage in the eyes of Scott Evritt. It’s a way of life.

Evritt, a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 211, received the rank of Eagle Scout on Sunday, July 26, during a ceremony at the Georgia Wildlife Federation Alcovy Conservation Center.

The recent Newton High School graduate said while the rank felt like an award, he knows it bears great responsibility.

“It’s something I have to live up to in my daily life,” he said. “I now represent all Eagle Scouts, so it’s important that I do a good job and be a role model.”

Evritt, of Oxford, has been a part of the Boy Scouts of America since the second grade, he said. First as a Cub Scout, then as a Boy Scout.

He earned his Eagle Scout rank after completing several requirements, which included a service project. For his project, Evritt tackled the renovation of a boardwalk at the Alcovy Conservation Center, which included reframing the boardwalk and replacing all the deck boards.

“It was the boardwalk near the end of camp that needed repairs,” he said. “The boards were rotten, but I just knew it would be a huge help for the Georgia Wildlife Federation, so that’s what I agreed to do.”

Construction was started in the spring of 2019, and with the help of approximately 30 volunteers, he was able to finish by July 2019.

Evritt logged a total of 399 service hours to complete the project. He said the average amount for Eagle Scout projects was 180 hours. In that time, Evritt said he did take away an important life lesson.

“Even though the task or project looks daunting, I’m still capable of learning, adapting and seeing the plan through,” Evritt said. “Before, I had never done a wood-working project on that scale at all.”

Looking back on his time in Boy Scouts of America, Evritt described the many lessons and life skills learned from his mentors as “indispensable.”

“BSA has had a lot of leaders and mentors to teach me different skills and leadership qualities,” he said. “Jim Manowski, a business owner, has given his time and money to scouting over the years. He’s done so much for scouts in the Newton-Atlanta area, and he’s given so much of his life to young boys to be their role models.”

Evritt also gave homage to John Burson, a veteran who served in World War II.

“He’s also done a lot for scouts despite his age and makes for another great role model,” Evritt said.

Evritt recommended for youth looking to find their niche to try Boy Scouts of America.

“Scouting is an easy home for them,” he said. “There is so much to do and so many people to meet.”

The 18-year-old said he would take everything he’s learned as a scout to the U.S. Marine Corps. Evritt ships out for boot camp Monday, Aug. 10. He hopes to become a light assault vehicle operator.

“I aspire to use what I have learned in scouting, exemplify the scout oath and law as a Marine to then attend Norwich University to become an officer and lead others,” Evritt said.