Newton GOP Women's Club to welcome candidates, Crisis Pregnancy Center rep

The Newton County Republican Women’s Club is set Tuesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Georgia Hwy. 142.
Speakers are scheduled to include:
- Alan Sims, candidate for U.S. House District 10;
- Brett Mauldin, candidate for Georgia Senate District 17;
- Rachel Long of the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
- Marci McCarthy, DeKalb County GOP chairwoman.
Meetings are open to the public and include a standing recognition for veterans, food and hospitality.
For more information, email l.vogel1@yahoo.com.