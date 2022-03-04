Newton GOP Women's Club to welcome candidates, Crisis Pregnancy Center rep

The Newton County Republican Women’s Club is set Tuesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Georgia Hwy. 142.

Speakers are scheduled to include:

Alan Sims, candidate for U.S. House District 10;

Brett Mauldin, candidate for Georgia Senate District 17;

Rachel Long of the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

Marci McCarthy, DeKalb County GOP chairwoman.

Meetings are open to the public and include a standing recognition for veterans, food and hospitality.

For more information, email l.vogel1@yahoo.com.



