Newton GOP Women's Club to welcome candidates, Crisis Pregnancy Center rep
Georgia voter sticker

The Newton County Republican Women’s Club is set Tuesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Georgia Hwy. 142. 

Speakers are scheduled to include:

  • Alan Sims, candidate for U.S. House District 10; 
  • Brett Mauldin, candidate for Georgia Senate District 17; 
  • Rachel Long of the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
  • Marci McCarthy, DeKalb County GOP chairwoman. 

Meetings are open to the public and include a standing recognition for veterans, food and hospitality. 

For more information, email l.vogel1@yahoo.com.