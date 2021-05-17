Newton gas price at national average, some stations still without gas

ATLANTA — Newton County was at the national average and above the statewide and Metro Atlanta averages for regular gas today as stations continued to recover from surging demand from Colonial Pipeline’s shutdown.

Some Newton County gas stations also were still without fuel today — especially along the U.S. Hwy. 278 and Crowell Road corridors, according to the fuel-monitoring website gasbuddy.com.

However, others around the I-20 Alcovy Road interchange and locations on Washington Street and Covington Bypass, had all grades of gas.

Newton County’s average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.045, which was at the national average but above the statewide average of $2.962 and the Metro Atlanta average of $3.024, AAA reported.

Averages in Metro Atlanta today were $3.024 for regular, $3.309 for mid-grade, $3.624 for premium, and $3.083 for diesel.



Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said the Wednesday, May 12, restart of the pipeline that serves almost half of the fuel for the U.S. East Coast was very positive news for motorists.

“While the impact was not seen immediately, Georgians can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply but can rest assured that relief is coming,” Waiters said.

Gasoline sales were reportedly two to three times stronger than normal last week as drivers lined up at pumps to top off their tanks.

By today, gas prices had increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday's state average is 21 cents more than a week ago, 26 cents more than last month and $1.30 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta ($3.03), Athens ($2.99) and Gainesville ($2.98). Least expensive Georgia metro markets were Warner Robins ($2.85), Albany ($2.86) and Valdosta ($2.87), AAA reported.

“AAA will continue to monitor the latest news concerning the Colonial Pipeline,” a news release stated.

In the meantime, AAA is urging Georgians to keep these tips in mind to conserve fuel:

• Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible avoid high-traffic times of day.

• If having more than one personal vehicle, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

• Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than for larger models.

• Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

• In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.