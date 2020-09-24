Newton district attorney candidate Randy McGinley answers questions about job
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
The Covington News recently hosted the candidates for district attorney on the Newton County ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The winner will serve as DA in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties.
Republican nominee Randy McGinley answered some questions from news editor Tom Spigolon.