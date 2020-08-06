Newton deputy believed to be oldest working peace officer dies

The man considered to be the oldest working peace officer in Georgia died Wednesday, Aug. 5, serving Newton County.

Jack Simpson died at age 96 after working more than a half-century in the law enforcement profession -- including the last 20 years with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

"With great sadness, we announce the passing of one of our own, Investigator Jack Simpson No. 966," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

"Simpson has served in the law enforcement profession for more than 50 years. He served as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 20 years, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.

"Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss."

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date, it stated.

Simpson was a veteran of World War II who was in the invasions of Anzio in Italy and southern France.

He began his law enforcement career in Arlington, Va., as an auxiliary policeman. He then spent 23 years in the FBI working as a special agent.

He was with the FBI during the civil rights era and was called over to Athens after Lemuel Penn was murdered.

Penn was an educator from Washington, D.C., who was traveling back to Fort Benning and passed through Athens at the time when the Ku Klux Klan was out in white robes trying to prevent the integration of The Varsity restaurant.

"They were standing in the street and saw three blacks with tags from Washington, D.C., and one of them said, 'there goes one of President Johnson's boys.'" Simpson told The Covington News in 2015. "They thought they were outside agitators coming through town and they followed them out of town and one of them stuck a shotgun out the window, pulled the trigger and killed Lemuel Penn."

He said he learned all this from not only being one of the investigators on the case, but also being in the questioning room with Penn's murderer.

"I was lucky enough to get the confession that broke that case," Simpson said. "I'm listed on the FBI's most famous cases and in the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C., tor that case.

During his time with the FBI Simpson also went with Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach when he went to confront Gov. George Wallace at the University of Alabama, and was one of the agents who searched James Earl Ray's car after he assassinated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

He came to the Newton County Sheriff's Office after serving as bailiff for former Rockdale Superior Court Judge Clarence Vaughn, who personally requested the retired FBI special agent after a new circuit was created in the county. When Vaughn retired, Simpson went to work in the newly opened judicial center in Newton County.

He told The Covington News he passes on the wisdom earned through working all those cases to deputies at the NCSO.

"That's one of the thrills of being an old timer," Simpson said. "You're able to mentor some of the younger officers. You offer what you can and hopefully it will be helpful to them."

Simpson said he still wanted to contribute and serve his community and continue to work as the state's oldest, certified on-duty peace officer.

"I'm hoping to serve as long as I can," Simpson said. "I enjoy making my contribution to society. I still don't want to rust sitting on my porch."

A 2015 story about his 91st birthday in The Covington News included a story about being serenaded by many of Simpson's peers and Sheriff Ezell Brown.

Simpson said he was proud to be a part of the Newton County Sheriff's Office, and called the group "a close-knit family."



