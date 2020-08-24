Newton deputies earn FBI law enforcement leadership awards

Four Newton County sheriff's deputies have earned awards from a national agency devoted to law enforcement management training.

Sgt. Wade Freeman, Sgt. Tony Howard, Cpl. Kenneth Kent and Lt. Selena Williams were recently awarded the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy Award.

“I commend Sgt. Freeman, Sgt. Howard, Cpl. Kent, and Lt. Williams on receiving the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is honored to have leaders, such as yourselves, who are dedicated to their community and strive to become law enforcement officers.”

To earn the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy award, law enforcement officers must complete advanced training through the FBI-LEEDA Supervisor Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute. Freeman, Howard, Kent and Williams completed the three trainings within six months.

Topics covered in training include leadership case studies, performance and risk management, command discipline and liability, bias and diversity, social and emotional intelligence, and public trust.

Each of the three trainings are four-and-a-half days long, with intensive and immersive programs designed for law enforcement supervisors.

The mission of FBI-LEEDA is advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to improve law enforcement management practices through training, education, and networking among police professionals.

FBI–LEEDA is a nonprofit with the majority of members being chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies, directors and commissioners of public safety, and elected sheriffs throughout the U.S. and several foreign countries, according to the organization's website.