Newton Data Center part of Facebook grants program for first time

Facebook has announced a new cycle of its Community Action Grants and, for the first time, the Newton Data Center will participate in the program.

The program benefits area nonprofits and schools, a news release stated.

Grants are available for projects delivered in the region of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, the release said.

Applications may be submitted via the CyberGrants LLC platform beginning Monday, Sept. 14, and will be accepted through Oct. 16.

The Facebook Newton Data Center will be working with Charities Aid Foundation of America to award grants to successful applicants.

The release stated applicants must do one or more of the following:

• Address critical community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit;

• Connect people online or off;

• Improve local Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Organizations are permitted to submit one application per grant cycle, with the exception of schools that may apply for multiple grants.

According to a release on the Newton Data Center’s Facebook page, the following types of organizations or requests are not eligible for Facebook Community Action Grants:

• Organizations whose mission or activities include advocating on behalf of any religion.

• Organizations that make hiring choices based on race, gender, faith, national origin, sexual orientation or disability.

• Organizations that promote or support specific political ideologies, doctrines, candidates or issues.

• For-profit companies.

• 501c4 organizations.

• Proposals for endowments, memorials, budget deficits and/or the like.

For more information on eligibility guidelines and an online application link visit the Newton Data Center Facebook page or visit https://www.facebook.com/notes/newton-data-center/coming-soon-2021-facebook-community-action-grant-cycle/10158457190584000.

Having a Facebook page is not required to apply for a grant.

Facebook Community Action Grants are intended for registered 501c3 organizations. The funds allocated are intended to be used during the Grant Cycle in which they’re awarded. The project must have demonstrable metrics that can be publicly reported. We ask that an annual report be provided on how the funds are being used and their impact in the community.

In addition to this program, Facebook distributed $1.3 million in COVID-19 relief grants locally earlier this year.

For more information, email CommDev@fb.com.