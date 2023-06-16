Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority opens doors to community leaders

COVINGTON, Ga. – On Tuesday, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority

(NCWSA) welcomed state and local officials and community leaders to an Open House event at the best-in-class A. Scot Emmons Water Reclamation Facility.

The event highlighted NCWSA’s critical role in providing safe, high-quality water to help attract impactful job creators to the region. With steady investment and next-generation jobs flowing into the area, NCWSA and its partners are building a prosperous, united community.

Mike Hopkins, NCWSA Executive Director, and Serra Hall, Executive Director of Newton County Industrial Authority (NCIDA), provided guests with a brief history of the facility and discussed their shared vision for a successful partnership focused on raising the quality of life in Newton County. On the tour of the facility, attendees received an exclusive look at how NCWSA’s effective water management has played a critical role in the sustainability and prosperity of Newton County and got a sneak preview of an innovative reverse osmosis facility expected to break ground this fall.

“Thanks to the hard work of our team, our customers, as well as our business and community partners, NCWSA has become a point of pride for our region,” said Mike Hopkins, NCWSA Executive Director.

“Over the last five years we have seen tremendous new growth in Stanton Springs, and thanks to the leadership of our county and state we have continued to invest in the infrastructure that will allow Newton to grow and meet the needs of the next generation.”

Visitors also got to hear from Serra Hall, Katie Comer, and Gabe Khouli – from NCIDA, Meta, and Takeda, respectively – on their experiences working with the NCWSA and how it has propelled the success of their businesses and the region.

“NCWSA has built an innovative facility that is providing best-in-class utility service to our businesses here in Stanton Springs. They are critical to the sustainability goals of the region – and the work of partners at the Newton Chamber, County Commission, and Joint Development Authority – to help Newton stay competitive for quality jobs and next generation businesses,” Hall said. “It is no accident that Newton County and its regional partners have been successful in attracting more than $6 billion in investments and 9,000 quality new jobs over the last two years. That could not be achieved without NCWSA – they embody the true spirit of collaboration that unites all of us to make Newton and Georgia a great place to work and raise a family.”

The NCWSA team also noted the $212.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant awarded to the City of Covington, Newton County Water Resources, and NCWSA last year. This grant, of which $91 million is dedicated to NCWSA, will support renovating the water resources system and improve the county’s drinking water infrastructure. The NCWSA facility is in Stanton Springs, an industrial park that hosts Takeda pharmaceutical manufacturing, Meta data centers, and will be the home of a new Rivian Automotive plant.

Marcello Banes, Chairman of Newton County Board of Commissioners, praised the recent ARPA grant award calling it “a big win for the county that provides necessary funding to elevate the county’s infrastructure.”

This amount of money flowing into Newton County allows its facilities to remain in state-of-the-art condition without losing the county’s small-town charm.

Following the tour of the Emmons Facility, Hopkins emphasized the facility’s focus on innovation and efficient operations, which provide residents and leading companies with reliable, safe, great-tasting water at affordable rates. After the event, attendees went on tours of the Meta and Takeda facilities to get a first-hand look at NCWSA’s efforts in action and to better understand the vital role water plays in the operations of those companies located in Stanton Springs.

NCWSA:

The mission of NCWSA is to provide Newton County with safe and reliable drinking water at a competitive rate and protect the environment through best-in-class wastewater treatment. Every dollar invested in water and sewer yields a return for the local community as new growth pays for new infrastructure. NCWSA is a point of pride for Newton County, showing the value of strong community partnerships in positive development and proving that by working together, we can make big things happen.

NCIDA:

NCIDA is focused on recruitment, sustainability, and retention of businesses to Newton County and Covington. Whether it is golf balls or electric vehicles (that drive or fly), Newton County is setting the standard for economic development. Located along the I-20 corridor, 35 minutes east of Atlanta, NCIDA continues to generate interest and momentum towards economic prosperity. Attracting quality job creators, Newton County and its regional partners have successfully attracted more than $6 billion in investments and 9,000 quality new jobs over the last two years. Together with state and local partners, NCIDA is making Newton County a great place to live and work.



