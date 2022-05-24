Newton County voters deciding party nominees

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County voters went to the polls today at 22 precincts assigned to them in the General Primary Election.

Those who haven't voted yet have until 7 p.m. today to cast a vote in-person.

Before this year's election, the Newton County Board of Elections voted to move the voting locations of the following precincts:

• Almon — from Almon Community House to Newton Baptist Church at 720 Jack Neely Road in Covington.

• Crowell — from The Potter’s House to Salem United Methodist Church at 3962 Salem Road in Covington.

• Gum Creek — from Gum Creek Precinct Building to The Church Covington at 11975 Hwy. 142 in Oxford.

• Hub — from Berean Baptist Church to Crossroad Baptist Church at 227 Hwy. 229 in Social Circle.

• Livingston — from County Line Baptist Church to Canaan Baptist Church at 5581 Salem Road in Covington.

• Town — from Washington Street Community Center to Turner Lake Senior Center at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington.

Other precincts and their locations:

• Alcovy — Newton County Library, 7116 Floyd Street,NE, Covington;

• Beaverdam — Gateway Community Church, 11677 Brown Bridge Road, Covington;

• Brewers — Red Oak United Methodist Church, 15105 Hwy. 36, Covington;

• Brick Store — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11524 Highway 278 E, Covington;

• Buck Creek — Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212 N, Covington;

• Cedar Shoals — Porterdale Baptist Church, 2 Palmetto St., Porterdale;

• City Pond — Central Community Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington;

• Covington Mills — LifePointe Church of the Nazarene, 5133 Jackson Highway, Covington;

• Downs — Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Highway 212, Covington;

• Fairview — Belmont Baptist Church, 3275 Iris Drive SE, Conyers;

• Leguinn — High Point Baptist Church, 12025 Highway 36, Covington;

• Mansfield — Mansfield Community House, 3158 Highway 11, Mansfield;

• Newborn — Newborn United Methodist Church, 118 Church St., Newborn;

• Oxford — Oxford City Hall, 110 W Clark Street, Oxford;

• Rocky Plains — Higher Praise Tabernacle, 3915 Highway 162, Covington, GA 30016

• Stansells — Voice of Pentecost, 4648 Salem Road, Covington.

In Newton County, contested races on the ballot include Board of Commissioners seats in District 2 and 4, as well as Board of Education District 3.

• In District 2, incumbent Democrat Demond Mason was seeking reelection to the Board of Commissioners, but he faced opposition from Democrat challengers Earnest Simmons, Steven Rhodes and Dwayne Stephens. Donnie Bryant was running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

In District 4, longtime incumbent Democrat J.C. Henderson also sought reelection to the Board of Commissioners. Willie B. Jackson challenged Henderson for the Democrat nomination. Scotty Scoggins was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Democrat incumbent Shakila Henderson-Baker was seeking reelection to Board of Education District 3, but Victoria Redding was challenging Henderson-Baker for the Democrat nomination.

• In the race for Board of Education District 1, Catalata Hardeman was running unopposed for the Democrat nomination. She will face Republican incumbent Trey Bailey, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Republican Abigail Coggin ran unopposed for reelection to Board of Education District 5.

• Also on the ballot were nonpartisan races such as Superior Court judge where incumbents Layla Zon and Cheveda McCamy were unopposed.

• Races for all state Senate and House of Representatives seats representing Newton County feature contested primaries.



State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, is seeking reelection to a fourth term in House District 93. She faced a challenge in the Democratic primary from Laklieshia Izzard of Oxford.

Incumbent District 113 State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, is seeking reelection to a second term and faced a challenge from fellow Newton County resident Billie Boyd-Cox in the Democratic Primary.

Former Newton County commissioner Tim Fleming of Covington faced Wendell McNeal of Madison for the Republican nomination for the House District 114 seat.

The winner will face Malcolm Adams of Oxford, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination, in the November General Election.

Incumbent District 17 State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, will seek a third term but faced challenger Brett Mauldin of Madison for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Kacy Morgan of Madison in November.

Incumbent District 43 State Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, is seeking a fourth term in the state Senate. She faced a challenge from Conyers dentist and author Joe N. Lester.

• Elections for two Congressional seats were also featured on the ballot.

• In a packed ballot for U.S. House of Representatives District 10, area voters chose from Jessica Allison Fore, Tabitha Johnson-Green, Phyllis Hatcher, Femi Oduwole and Paul Watson for the Democratic nomination.



Republicans chose from Timothy Barr, Paul Broun, Mike Collins, David Curry, Vernon Jones, Marc McMain, Alan Sims and Mitchell Swan.

Staying in the U.S. House, Democrats saw incumbent District 4 U.S. Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr. without an in-party challenger, and Republicans had to decide between candidates Jonathan Chavez and Surrea Ivy for the nomination.

However, not all listed candidates will appear on every ballot because they will vary based on the voter's assigned precinct and home address.

• UGA football legend Herschel Walker was among a crowded field of Republican candidates vying to challenge incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Georgia’s top government offices including the race for governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state were also on the ballot, as well as various General Assembly seats and other coveted state positions.

Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp faced a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue for the governor’s office.

While many of the parties’ nominees in all races were likely to be decided after today’s election, several races were expected to go to a runoff, scheduled for June 21.

Full coverage of election results may be found online at CovNews.com and in the weekend edition of The Covington News.

Publisher and Editor Taylor Beck contributed to this report.