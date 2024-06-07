Newton County teenager reported missing for over a week

On May 30, Newton County law enforcement was notified of missing juvenile Brianna Osburn. Osburn, a 17-year-old foster child, has been missing ever since.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Osburn has not been seen since 3:30 p.m. on May 30. Her last known location was on Lazy Lane Road in Covington.

Osburn was supposed to be picked up and put into a placement home that day, but when the foster care agent showed up, she was gone.

The NCSO has Osburn listed at 5-foot-1 and 107 pounds with tattoos on her arm and chest. It was also noted that she “has a history of cutting,” according to the NCSO’s Facebook page.If you have any information regarding Osburn’s disappearance, contact the NCSO at 678-625-1400.



