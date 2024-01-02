Newton County Sheriff's Office looks for missing juvenile last seen in November

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen in late November.

According to an NCSO BOLO, Kamoni Banks was last seen on Nov. 25 where she apparently “packed her clothes up and left home.”

Banks is described as a 15-year old Black female at 5-foot-4, 150 pounds.

The BOLO states that Banks “has a history of running away” and is expected to be in the Rockdale County, Union City or Albany areas, where she is said to have family and friends.