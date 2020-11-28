Newton County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help locating shooting suspect

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County authorities need the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting Friday, Nov. 27.

Between 5:05 p.m. and 5:11 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office stated, two African American males were reportedly fighting in the parking lot of the Shell gas station located off Salem Circle in Covington.

Gunfire was exchanged during the altercation, the sheriff’s office stated.

When Newton County deputies responded to the scene, the suspect and victim were gone.

The victim was later identified as Cameron Williams, 20, of Covington. Officers said he was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet and his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was later transported to a local hospital.

The unidentified suspect left the scene in a red Volkswagon, with another individual accompanying him. He was reportedly wearing a camouflage hoodie, red undershirt, and black pants with a white strip down the side.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or can identify the suspect/vehicle, please contact Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1515. Information can also be sent to Communications Officer Caitlin Jett at cjett@newtonsheriffga.org.