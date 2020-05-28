Newton County Sheriff's Office announces opening of the new Eastside Precinct

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office Eastside Precinct opened to the public on Tuesday, March 10.

“The new Eastside Precinct will help us serve our community better by providing a location for citizens of Mansfield, Newborn, and nearby areas to file and retrieve reports without having to drive to our main headquarters at 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington,” announced Sheriff Ezell Brown. “I want to take the opportunity to thank the Mansfield Mayor GW Davis Jr., Newborn Mayor Gregg Ellwanger, and all city council members for their efforts in ensuring all citizens have access to the services provided by the Sheriff’s Office.”

Located at 5 West 1st Street in Mansfield, the Eastside Precinct is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays and weekends, and can be contacted by phone at 770-243-8227. Citizens are encouraged to utilize this location to pick up accident or incident reports, file reports, talk to a deputy regarding any and all concerns, community outreach, and electronic background checks.

Sgt. Dale Shirley, Sgt. James Fountain, and Susan Gray, administration tech, were assigned to the Eastside Precinct to help protect, preserve, and uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens. All day to day operations are overseen by Lt. Tom Kunz.

In the near future, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to celebrate the new precinct with a ribbon-cutting.