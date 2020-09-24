Newton County schools offering weekly meal pickup

Newton County School System is offering weekly meal pick up every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heard Mixon Elementary and Live Oak Elementary.
All children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs, are provided with a week’s worth of FREE breakfast and lunch meals. Parents or guardians can pick up meals without their child or children present if needed.
Families can pick up weekly meals at the following meal distribution sites every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Weekly Meal Pick Up Locations:
• Live Oak Elementary School, 500 Kirkland Rd, Covington, GA 30016
• Heard Mixon Elementary School, 14110 GA-36, Covington, GA 30014
Other options for meal service include:
• Daily Bus Meal Delivery: Buses are setup to deliver meals directly to or nearby each student’s home address. You can find when your meal will be delivered by downloading the Versatrans MyStop App.
• In-School Meal Service: In-school learners can pick up a FREE breakfast and lunch meal from their cafeteria to eat in the classroom.
• School Site Pick Up: If a parent/guardian misses their bus meal delivery, he/she can visit one of our cafeterias listed below to pick up a meal prior to 1:00pm each day.
When arriving, please call the applicable cafeteria phone number and tell the manager how many children need a meal.
NCSS Cafeteria Contact Information:
PRODUCTION SITE, MANAGER, CAFE CONTACT INFO:
Alcovy High, Amanda Tyndall, 678-342-5642
Clements Middle, Robin Kinter, 678-342-2492
Cousins Middle, Ginger Kelley, 678-342-2706
East Newton Elementary, Cynthia Benton, 678-342-2471
Eastside High, LaDonna Wommack, 678-342-2752
Fairview Elementary, Tyra Aycox, 770-784-2940
Flint Hill Elementary, Kathy Bunn, 678-342-2582
Heard-Mixon Elementary, Wende Wigton, 678-342-2524
Indian Creek Middle, CJ Maughon, 678-342-2803
Liberty Middle, Lori Norris, 678-625-6622
Live Oak Elementary, Kandi Nash, 678-625-6668
Livingston Elementary, Shannon Brewer, 770-385-6914
Mansfield Elementary, Deborah Colbert, 678-342-2581
Middle Ridge Elementary, Wendy Vines, 770-385-6468
NC Theme School, Vicki Goldman, 770-784-2960
NCCA, Gail Lyle, 770-788-5497
Newton High, Adrian Milteer, 678-342-2821
Oak Hill Elementary, Jennifer Sorrells, 770-385-6911
Porterdale Elementary, Kathy Swain, 678-342-2859
Rocky Plains Elementary, Brandy Arena, 678-342-5584
South Salem Elementary, Dawn Bowen, 678-625-6613
Veterans Memorial Middle, Juanita Eldred, 770-385-6902West Newton Elementary, Chanda Twilley-Mintz, 770-385-6477