Newton County schools offering weekly meal pickup

Newton County School System is offering weekly meal pick up every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heard Mixon Elementary and Live Oak Elementary.

All children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs, are provided with a week’s worth of FREE breakfast and lunch meals. Parents or guardians can pick up meals without their child or children present if needed.

Families can pick up weekly meals at the following meal distribution sites every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekly Meal Pick Up Locations:

• Live Oak Elementary School, 500 Kirkland Rd, Covington, GA 30016

• Heard Mixon Elementary School, 14110 GA-36, Covington, GA 30014

Other options for meal service include:

• Daily Bus Meal Delivery: Buses are setup to deliver meals directly to or nearby each student’s home address. You can find when your meal will be delivered by downloading the Versatrans MyStop App.

• In-School Meal Service: In-school learners can pick up a FREE breakfast and lunch meal from their cafeteria to eat in the classroom.

• School Site Pick Up: If a parent/guardian misses their bus meal delivery, he/she can visit one of our cafeterias listed below to pick up a meal prior to 1:00pm each day.

When arriving, please call the applicable cafeteria phone number and tell the manager how many children need a meal.

NCSS Cafeteria Contact Information:

PRODUCTION SITE, MANAGER, CAFE CONTACT INFO:

Alcovy High, Amanda Tyndall, 678-342-5642

Clements Middle, Robin Kinter, 678-342-2492

Cousins Middle, Ginger Kelley, 678-342-2706

East Newton Elementary, Cynthia Benton, 678-342-2471

Eastside High, LaDonna Wommack, 678-342-2752

Fairview Elementary, Tyra Aycox, 770-784-2940

Flint Hill Elementary, Kathy Bunn, 678-342-2582

Heard-Mixon Elementary, Wende Wigton, 678-342-2524

Indian Creek Middle, CJ Maughon, 678-342-2803

Liberty Middle, Lori Norris, 678-625-6622

Live Oak Elementary, Kandi Nash, 678-625-6668

Livingston Elementary, Shannon Brewer, 770-385-6914

Mansfield Elementary, Deborah Colbert, 678-342-2581

Middle Ridge Elementary, Wendy Vines, 770-385-6468

NC Theme School, Vicki Goldman, 770-784-2960

NCCA, Gail Lyle, 770-788-5497

Newton High, Adrian Milteer, 678-342-2821

Oak Hill Elementary, Jennifer Sorrells, 770-385-6911

Porterdale Elementary, Kathy Swain, 678-342-2859

Rocky Plains Elementary, Brandy Arena, 678-342-5584

South Salem Elementary, Dawn Bowen, 678-625-6613

Veterans Memorial Middle, Juanita Eldred, 770-385-6902

West Newton Elementary, Chanda Twilley-Mintz, 770-385-6477