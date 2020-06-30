Newton County Schools to offer in-person, virtual instruction this fall

COVINGTON, Ga. — Students set to attend Newton County Schools this fall will be allowed to choose their style of learning — either in-person or virtual.

In an update to community stakeholders, the school system announced it intends to finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year next week. To start the year, parents and students will be given the choice between the two models of instruction.

“After our plans are announced next week (July 6-10), parents will have the opportunity to review the two options and select which they prefer for their student,” administrators said in a statement. “We will post this information on our website and social media accounts and notify parents through School Messenger to alert them when the information is available.”

Students are currently set to return to school Aug. 3, but administrators said that could change depending on the results of an ongoing calendar survey. So far, there have been more than 7,000 responses.

“With the continued increases in COVID-19, this may not be feasible and school may need to be delayed,” administrators stated. “We have received feedback from stakeholders on the two proposed alternate calendars, and as a result of that very important feedback, we may, in fact, create a new draft calendar for consideration."

Should the calendar be changed, parents will be notified by School Messenger. The information will also be shared at newtoncountyschools.org and through the school system's social media accounts.